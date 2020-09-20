Huge outflows from Somasila; villages, colonies in Nellore inundate with flood water

Nellore: Somasila reservoir with a capacity of 78-tmc-feet is filled up to 76 tmc ft till now and as part of precautionary measures the officials are releasing 1,35,000 cusecs of water for managing the huge inflows of around 1.10 lakh cusecs from the upper catchment areas.

The situation is alarming in many villages close to the River in the district that flows around 130 km. Further, Kandaleru reservoir with a capacity of 68 tmc feet of water has been filled up to the level of 40 tmc feet through the canal system of Somasila reservoir. Around 11,000 cusecs of water is being released from Somasila. Irrigation and Telugu Ganga project officials are keenly monitoring the flood situation.

Further, many adjoining villages of the river are getting floodwater due to huge outflow from Somasila reservoir. Fire and police teams rescued 48 persons from Pullaneellapalli and Mamuduru areas in Chejarla Mandal who stranded in the river due to sudden flow of water. Situation at Sangam barrage has been terrifying as water entering nearby villages.

In Nellore city, colonies close to the river also inundated with floodwater from Saturday mid-night. They are spending sleepless nights due to warnings from the officials. Majority areas close to the river were encroached and people constructed pucca houses at Venkateswara Puram, Janardhan Reddy Colony, Islam Pet and other areas. Now, they are witnessing huge flow of water after 15 years.

City Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar visited the places and discussed with the au-thorities on measures to be taken for shifting families from the vulnerable areas. Officials evacuated people from Lalitha Nagar and others located in Porlukatta areas and the Minister Dr P Anil Kumar also discussed with the people on Sunday for moving to the safe places till water recedes.