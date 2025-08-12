HWO suspended

Guntur: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu suspended Hostel Welfare Officer, Government BC College Girls Hostel and FAC, Hostel Welfare Officer Government BC College Boys Hostel, Dachepalli in connection with the beating of two junior Intermediate students by the six senior Intermediate students at Government BC Boys Hostel at Dachepalli.

The hostel watchman Sanjeswara Rao who was working on an outsourcing basis, was terminated.

Orders were issued to this effect. It may be mentioned here that parents of the victims lodged a complaint against six boys at Dachepalli Police Station.