Hyderabad police intensifies probe in Nellore based realtor murder case, searches for key accused

The police have expedited the probe into the murder of Nellore-based realtor Bhaskar Reddy and intensified search operations for Triloknath Baba, who was a key conspirator in the murder case. Police are scouring Bangalore, Chennai and AP for the accused. It is learned that Mallesh, Sudhakar, Krishnan Raju, and RMP doctors have already been arrested by the police. Police are investigating the real reasons behind the murder. Police suspect that murder had happened for questioning the illegal activities of Baba and investigating the foreign money transactions and hidden funds.



It is learned that a realtor in Hyderabad was kidnapped last month. The businessman was kidnapped from a hostel with narcotics in his diet and later murdered. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating. Police who entered the field examined CCTV cameras near the hostel and saw Vijay Bhaskar being taken away in a car.



An investigation based on the car number revealed that the four had killed Bhaskar. It has been revealed that the Mallesh son Rakesh entered hostel where Bhaskar was staying and had given him narcotics in his diet. Vijay, who lost consciousness, was taken in a car by some people and threatened the man who dues funerals at Sunnipenta in Srisailam and buried his body.

