'Hydrogen Valley' in Amaravati to focus on sustainability: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that a 'Hydrogen Valley' will be set up in Amaravati to focus on sustainability and protecting nature.

Addressing the 'Green Hydrogen Summit-2025' at a private college in the greenfield capital city, Naidu noted that two valleys are coming up in Amaravati -- 'Quantum Valley' and 'Hydrogen Valley'. "I am very happy. We are focusing on Hydrogen Valley starting from here (Amaravati). Two valleys are coming here. One is Quantum Valley for computing and technology (and) one is the green Hydrogen Valley to protect nature for sustainability. This is very important," said Naidu.

According to the CM, protecting nature and imbibing technology in that endeavour will lead to limitless development. He observed that there is a need for green energy, downstream industries and the total ecosystem.

Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that the southern state is aiming to contribute nearly 160 GW of green energy in the near future out of the national target of producing 500 GW by 2030 set by the Centre. He noted that the TDP-led NDA government announced policies for attracting Rs 10 lakh crore investment in green energy, which could lead to the generation of 7.5 lakh jobs.

Listing out some of the green energy goals set by Andhra Pradesh, he said it aims to achieve electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 3 GW, solar energy projects (78.5 GW), wind energy projects (35 GW), pumped storage projects (22 GW) and others. Naidu said the state is aiming to achieve a battery energy storage system of 25 GW per hour, ethanol (50 kilo litres per day) and set up 500 electric vehicle recharging stations and elaborated on other renewable energy projects. To attract investments, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has extended the best incentives, including for manufacturing electrolysers and called on investors to inform the government if any other state has given better incentives to outdo them. Further, he highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has all the advantages for solar, wind and pumped energy. As water is important for pumped energy, he said the state is endowed with this advantage and emphasised that ports are crucial for exports. For every 50 km distance, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh will establish a port, among other goals.