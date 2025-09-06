I am a perpetual student, says Naidu

Vijayawada: On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Friday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed a celebratory event, reflecting on the profound impact of teachers and their crucial role in shaping society.

"Whenever someone mentions September 5th, Teachers' Day immediately comes to mind," the Chief Minister said. "After becoming Chief Minister, I have made it a point to attend this event every year."

Naidu emphasised that teachers hold a special place in Indian society, second only to parents. "We may forget many people in our lives, but we can never forget the teachers who guided us," he added, recalling his own teacher, Bhaktavatsalam. He noted that a teacher's unique skill lies in bringing out the hidden talents within their students. The Chief Minister spoke about the legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

"Dr Radhakrishnan, who served as a teacher in Renigunta, went on to become the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, the Vice-President, and ultimately the President of India. He is a role model for all teachers," Naidu stated.

Naidu candidly shared personal anecdotes about education, including his son, Nara Lokesh. He acknowledged that children of politicians often receive excessive pampering and may not focus on their studies. "Lokesh was born after his grandfather became Chief Minister, and I became Chief Minister later," he said. "The credit for his education and character goes not to me, but to my wife, Bhuvaneswari." He recalled that when Lokesh was struggling in some subjects, he arranged for special tutoring from Chukka Ramaiah, which helped Lokesh gain admission to a university on merit. Naidu proudly mentioned that Lokesh went on to work at the World Bank and the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, demonstrating his self-reliance

Naidu further recounted his focus on improving IIT admissions from Andhra Pradesh during his first tenure as Chief Minister. He recalled meeting Chukka Ramaiah, who was known for his simple lifestyle and incredible success in preparing students for the IIT entrance exams. Naidu noted that Ramaiah would not grant admissions even when requested by Chief Ministers. "This didn't anger me; it increased my respect for him," he said. He met Ramaiah, who revealed his method: a rigorous routine of bathing, meditation, and continuous practice. Inspired, Naidu set a goal for AP to secure at least five per cent of all IIT admissions, a number that eventually soared to 20 per cent even surprising officials at BITS Pilani.

The Chief Minister revealed that he himself was destined to become a teacher. "The Vice-Chancellor of my university offered me a position as a lecturer, but I had already decided to enter politics," he said. "The VC told me that being a teacher was better than politics, but I told him I would win, and I did."