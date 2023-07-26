I feel fortunate for working with YSRCP: MLA Dwarakanath

Annamayya district: Festive look prevailed in Tummanagunta village of B Kothakota mandal as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated Tomato Primary Processing Centre (TPPC) on Tuesday. Farmers participated in the video conference and thanked the CM for his initiative in sanctioning three PPPs for Annamayya district.

Speaking the occasion, Tamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy said that he is feeling fortunate for working with YSR Congress Party as farmers of his constituency are happy as the government is doing good things for them.

He said that earlier farmers have to travel nearly 40 km for selling tomatoes at Madanapalle market. After the inauguration of TPPCs, farmers of surrounding villages could sell their produce at Tummanapalle, which can save them time and money. The MLA thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for opening these centres.

Describing establishment of TPPCs as a boon for farmers, district Collector PS Girisha detailed the Chief Minister that TPPC would run with the association of 1,002 farmers from Godavari Farmers Producers Organisation. He said that around 1.5 tonnes of tomatoes could be processed every day and has the facility to store 250 metric tons in the cold storage room. The Collector said the government has sanctioned two TPPPs for Molakalacheruvu and Ramasamudram villages. He said the establishment of TPPC will help farmers to sell their produce directly by avoiding middlemen in the trade.

Later, MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy unveiled the stone plaque in the village. District Agriculture Advisory Board member P Sukumar Reddy and others were present.