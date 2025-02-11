IA&AD South Zone cricket tourney begins

Mangalagiri: The Indian Audits and Accounts Department (IA&AD) South Zone Cricket Tournament 2025 kicked off in grand style at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri on Monday. On the first day, two thrilling matches were played between Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Teams representing Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, along with around 80 players, arrived at the Mangalagiri stadium. The tournament was inaugurated by Senior Deputy Accountant Generals Bhaskar Kalluru, Kishore Reddy, R Shyam, Rakesh Naik and N Nikhila.

Senior Deputy Accountant General Bhaskar Kalluru expressed his delight at inaugurating the prestigious IA&AD South Zone Cricket Tournament 2025 at the ACA International Cricket Stadium. He stated that the tournament, being organised for the first time by the Principal Accountant General’s office in Vijayawada, would provide a platform for employees to showcase their sporting spirit and talent.

Neelam Mani Shravani, who represented Andhra Pradesh in national and international competitions and showcased her exceptional talent, was felicitated and awarded by the organizers.

Shravani received a certificate from the Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation and has excelled in the 84+ kg equipped powerlifting class in the sub-junior category at the Auckland Championships.