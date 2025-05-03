Sri Sathya Sai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a pre-registered recruitment rally for Agniveervayu (Musician) posts under the Agnipath scheme, offering a four-year service opportunity. As per the scheme, 25% of the selected candidates may be granted permanent induction after the successful completion of their service term.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at 2 Airmen Selection Centre, Race Course Camp, Air Force Station, and 7 Airmen Selection Centre, No.1 Cubbon Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Online registration will be open from 11:00 AM on April 21, 2025, to 5:00 PM on May 11, 2025, via the official web portal: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.