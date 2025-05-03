Live
- Bangladeshi cross-border infiltration into Kishangunj via WB a reality
- Raj Bhavan celebrates Guj, Maha Formation Day
- Elderly people are a link to the past: Prez Murmu
- Appi Reddy knocks HC doors against govt
- HC junks PIL filed against NTR varsity
- Modi to take part in 10th Int’l Yoga Day in Vizag
- Govt joins hands with IBM, TCS & L&T for Quantum Valley in AP
- Woxsen, SixS collaborate to launch India’s first brain training lab for athletes
- Harish Rao launches book on Kaleshwaram project
- Govt turning a blind eye to PRRLI project, fumes Singireddy
IAF announces recruitment rally for Agniveervayu
Sri Sathya Sai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a pre-registered recruitment rally for Agniveervayu (Musician) posts under the Agnipath scheme, offering a four-year service opportunity. As per the scheme, 25% of the selected candidates may be granted permanent induction after the successful completion of their service term.
The recruitment rally will be conducted at 2 Airmen Selection Centre, Race Course Camp, Air Force Station, and 7 Airmen Selection Centre, No.1 Cubbon Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Online registration will be open from 11:00 AM on April 21, 2025, to 5:00 PM on May 11, 2025, via the official web portal: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
