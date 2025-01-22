ICAR-NIRCA will benefit farmers: Union Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma participated as the chief guest to inaugurate the new institution along with its logo and building complex on Tuesday. The institute, formerly known as ICAR-CTRI (Central Tobacco Research Institute) has expanded its scope to include crops such as turmeric, chili, castor, and ashwagandha, in addition to tobacco.

Praising the contributions of ICAR-NIRCA Director Dr Maganti Seshu Madhav, the minister expressed hope that the institute would emerge as a leading research organisation in the country. Dr Madhav outlined NIRCA’s future plans through a PPT, emphasising its role in supporting farmers with innovative agricultural solutions.

Dr TR Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crop Sciences), ICAR, underlined the importance of genetic resources in the context of climate change.

He urged the institute to focus research on volatile compounds in commercial crops and inaugurated the Genome Editing Lab. Dr Sharma also inspected genome-edited tobacco plants in the institute’s greenhouse and appreciated the showcased value-added products made from turmeric and ashwagandha, including immunity boosters and capsules.

The event witnessed participation of stakeholders from various sectors, including tobacco and turmeric farmers, ashwagandha cultivators, representatives from agricultural and horticultural departments, scientists, students, and NGOs.

Former MLC Somu Veerraju, ATARI Director Dr Sheikh N Meera, and Tobacco Board Chairman Ch Yashwant Kumar also addressed the gathering.

A technical publication, “Redefining Research: Transformation from CTRI to NIRCA,” was released on the occasion. Additionally, a Heat Pump Chilli Dryer at Katheru Agricultural Field was virtually inaugurated.