ICC releases ‘Will to Win’ campaign film

Visakhapatnam: With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 fast approaching, the ICC unveiled the flagship ‘Will to Win’ campaign film.

The release of ‘Will To Win’ depicts the core concept of determination and perseverance leading to glory. It comes as the general window for tickets that opened on September 8 through the website: Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The ‘Will To Win’ campaign sheds spotlight on stars from across each participant at the Cricket World Cup, including India’s Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Australia’s Ellyse Perry, South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali, Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana Joty, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt.

An emotionally powerful narrative in the film sees these icons in their present-day glory, while also portraying their journey and early dreams. “With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup returning to India after 12 years, and given the country’s leadership in championing the women’s game, the ‘Will to Win’ campaign has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect the remarkable spirit of women’s cricket through powerful, purpose-driven storytelling,” said Jay Shah, ICC chairman.

This campaign is not just a showcase of world-class talent, it is a tribute to the journeys, sacrifices, and aspirations that define the women’s game, the chairman mentioned, adding that the film would resonate with audiences across the globe and help further cement the enduring legacy of women’s cricket.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to be a milestone event in the history of the sport.

Set to be staged at five venues across India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will commence on September 30 with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts facing off in the opener.