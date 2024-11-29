IconSWM-CE, IPLA GF 2024 focuses on advanced technologies

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to tackle mounting environmental challenges posed by improper waste disposal, a team of experts emphasised the urgent need for adopting advanced waste management technologies to mitigate the impact of waste on ecosystems.

During the inauguration of the 14th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management - Circular Economy and IPLA Global Forum 2024 (14th IconSWM-CE & IPLA GF 2024) here on Thursday, they stressed on promoting sustainability by turning waste into valuable resources.

Jointly organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Business and International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW), the conference was attended by officials from concerned departments, among others.

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman P Krishnaiah stressed the critical need for advanced technologies to effectively recycle plastic and municipal waste. Highlighting the increasing environmental challenges, he underscored that unmanaged construction debris has become a growing concern in cities, requiring innovative approaches for reuse and recycling to reduce its environmental footprint. Dr Krishnaiah further noted that the APPCB has been receiving numerous complaints from the fishing community regarding sea water pollution. “We need robust measures to prevent pollutants from entering the marine environment,” he reiterated, calling upon research organisations and academic institutions to prioritise solutions for these challenges.

Highlighting the growing importance of sustainable development, Dr P Krishnakanth, scientist E from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Technology, Translation, and Innovation (TTI) Division, mentioned that the concept of the circular economy has been integrated into the NITI Aayog Action Plan, with DST serving as a key knowledge partner. He emphasised the government’s proactive measures to promote waste management startups as a part of its larger sustainability goals. “

Startups focusing on innovative waste management solutions are being encouraged, but it is crucial for these technologies to undergo rigorous techno-economic evaluations to ensure their financial feasibility and scalability,” he added.

Conference chairman Prof Sadhan K Ghosh, GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao, NATCO Pharma Executive Vice-President PSRK Prasad and others were present.