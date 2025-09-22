Live
IDBI donates 18 cleaning machines to TTD
Highlights
Tirumala: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), IDBI Bank donated 18 cleaning machines worth Rs 19 lakh to health department of TTD on Sunday.
Bank MD & CEO Rakesh Sharma handed over the machines to TTD Peishkar Ramakrishna in front of the Srivari Temple.
Deputy EO (Health) Somannarayana, health officer Dr Madhusudan, IDBI Bank Regional Head Saikrishna, Tirupati Branch Head Palli Ramesh and Branch Manager Dudala Rajesh were present.
