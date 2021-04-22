Identify Kalyana Mandapams to set up Covid Care Centres: Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the nodal officers to work with coordination to check spread of Covid-9. He conducted a meeting with the Sub-Collectors, the RDOs at the Collectorate in Guntur on Wednesday.

Stating that that the Covid-9 second wave is strong, he instructed the officials to discharge their duties efficiently. He instructed them to admit the patients in the hospital who approach the call centre-104. He directed the patients who were tested positive to get admitted in the hospitals, or to stay in home isolation.

He said that 60hospitals are ready to render treatment to the Covid19 patients in the district. He instructed the ANMS to inquire about the health condition of patients in home isolation. He directed the doctors to send samples collected for the Covid-19 tests within three hours to the labs.

He instructed the officials to see that sufficient stocks of medicines, oxygen available in the hospitals. The officials were also told to identify Kalyana Mandapams to convert them into Covid Care Centres.

The officials were told to make arrangements for 500 beds in every Covid Care Centre. He directed the officials to declare areas where Covid19 cases were reported as mini containment zones and put a red flag there. He instructed the officials to set up command control rooms at division level. Joint collectors P Prasanti and K Sridhar Reddy, Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok, Srinivas Nurpur Ajay Kumar, trainee IAS Subham Bansal were among those participated.