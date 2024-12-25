Identify lands for govt establishments: Collector A Shyam Prasad

Parvatipuram: District collector A Shyam Prasad instructed the revenue officers to identify government lands in the mandals for establishment of government infrastructure. The collector conducted a review with revenue officers at the collectorate on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Syam Prasad instructed the revenue officers to identify lands to establish industrial parks, fisheries hatchery, fish market, Nagara vanalu, construction of gram panchayat buildings, establishment of solar system where there were above 100 electricity connections and for other future needs.

He also instructed them maintain the revenue records properly and the mutation process should be recorded properly with all the necessary link documents and records.

Inam land issues, if any, should be settled properly, he added. Adangal was the heart of the revenue system and every one should have a clear understanding of it, he suggested.

Revenue Sadassulu had to be conducted as per the instructions of the government, he said. The grievances received in the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) should be checked in true spirit and redressed at to the satisfaction of the individual, he added.

Parvathipuram sub-collector Ashutosh Srivastava, Palakonda sub-collector C Yashwant Kumar Reddy, district revenue officer K Hemalata attended the meeting.