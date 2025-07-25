IG emphasises modernisation in police department

Ongole: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi conducted an annual inspection of various departments at Prakasam District Police Headquarters in Ongole on Thursday, emphasising modernisation and efficient record maintenance. During the inspection, the IG toured different sections of the district police headquarters and examined the surrounding premises. He interacted with SP AR Damodar and office personnel across various departments, enquiring about their specific duties and responsibilities. The IG reviewed records maintained by staff, including police personnel applications, correspondence with senior officials, and store articles received from State Police Headquarters.

Emphasising administrative efficiency, IG Tripathi instructed that all records should be kept up to date, with no pending items. SP Damodar briefed the IG about district development, police personnel welfare, and office performance. He thoroughly examined records maintained in each department and provided comprehensive guidelines to officers and personnel. Highlighting technological advancement, IG Tripathi stressed the critical need for effective utilisation of modern technology in police operations. He recommended conducting continuous training programmes to ensure police personnel stay updated with new technologies.

The IG clarified that digitalisation would enhance transparency and efficiency, enabling faster public services. Showing personal interest in staff welfare, the IG enquired about the children’s education and the employment prospects of staff members. He encouraged them to aspire to higher positions and requested that they report any personal or duty-related problems. The IG expressed satisfaction with the police department’s overall performance during his inspection. The annual inspection was attended by Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Women Police Station DSP Ramana Kumar, AR DSP Srinivasa Rao, District Police Office Administrative Officer Rammohana Rao, and various inspectors at DPO, along with Circle Inspectors and Reserve Inspectors, police personnel, and other DPO staff.