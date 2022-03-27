IIIT student attempts suicide in Nuzvid, shifted to Vijayawada for treatment

Vijayawada: A IIIT second year student Harika attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of the campus in Nuzvid.

The injured student was shifted to Vijayawada for treatment. According to information Harika was in depression due to getting poor marks in the first year.

She jumped from the second floor in the early hours today. Other students noticed her four hours later and alerted the staff.

The girl student was immediately shifted to local hospital in Nuzvid and later shifted to Vijayawada. Harika hails from Rajamahendravaram and pursuing the second year at Nuzvid campus.

Her condition is said to be stable. Nuzvid police are investigating the case.