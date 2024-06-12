IIM-V commences new academic year

Visakhapatnam: IIM-Visakhapatnam commenced the new academic year 2024-25 for the PGP students. The CDS team and placement committee started off with its first episode of the leadership talk series ‘IIMV VYAKHYAN’.

Currently, these students are pursuing their second year of MBA degree from the flagship PGP at IIM-Visakhapatnam.

CEO of BMR Innovations and author of leadership bestsellers such as Moment of Signal and The Roaring Lambs Sreedhar Bevara, who attended as chief guest of the session, addressed the students. He talked about skills that a manager should possess and how kindness is a key trait for the managers.

Further, he underlined the need to have a vision, write down goals and stick to them. The CEO emphasised on having a healthy body, mind, and soul to meet the aspirations.

Prof Deepika Gupta, chairperson of CDS and alumni relations also spoke.

The event ended with the distribution of the book ‘The Roaring Lambs’ to the students and faculty of IIM Visakhapatnam.