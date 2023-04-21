IIM Vizag holds 'Andhra Pradesh sustainability conclave'

Visakhapatnam : IIM Visakhapatnam organised 'Andhra Pradesh sustainability conclave' on the topic of 'productivity and green growth' at the IIM-V's permanent campus at Gambheeram here on Thursday.

The conclave held along with the National Productivity Council, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the United Nations Global Compact Network India and India Potash Limited as the industry partner addressed sustainability issues to promote green growth for a productive and sustainable future.

The event featured renowned speakers, including Sundeep K Nayak, director general of the National Productivity Council. The keynote address at the event was delivered by Ratnesh Jha, executive director, UNGCNI. KD Bhardwaj, Director & Group Head - Environment and Climate Action, NPC, delivered the technical presentation on the topic.

On the sidelines of the event, IIM-V signed a MoU with the UNGCNI to promote sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the industrial hub of Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at the event, Director IIM-V Chandrasekhar emphasised that the event signified the commitment of the institution towards environmentally oriented and sustainable value systems. "These value systems are central to everything we do – be it research, teaching, or consultancy," he informed.

Sharing his views occasion, Sundeep K Nayak, DG-NPC reminded the gathering that the Government of India is committed to reaching its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030, reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 per cent and achieving the target of net zero by 2070." In his presentation, KD Bhardwaj reminded the audience about 'Lifestyle for Environment' or LiFE on the sidelines of COP26 as indicative of all-inclusive green growth improving the standard of living. He further added that green growth was possible only through sustainable practices, resource efficiency and renewable energy sources.