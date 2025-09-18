IIMV partners with IIIT Senapati, Manipur for PGPMCI

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) and the Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Senapati, Manipur partnered with one another by exchanging a memorandum of understanding to extend the post-graduate programme in Management for Centrally Funded Technical Institutions and Institutions of National Importance (PGPMCI).

The MoU was signed at the IIMV campus by Krishnan Bhaskar, Director of IIIT Senapati, Manipur, and M. Chandrasekhar, director of IIM Visakhapatnam. With this agreement, IIMV has expanded its PGPMCI collaborations to 18 premier NITs and IIITs.

The modular MBA programme, pioneered by IIM Visakhapatnam, is designed for students and recent graduates of Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), equipping them with essential management knowledge alongside their B.Tech./M.Tech. degrees. Rooted in the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme nurtures techno-managerial capabilities and prepares participants for future leadership roles.

The programme also incorporates campus immersion modules, providing students with valuable opportunities for in-person learning and professional networking. Speaking about the programme, Prof. M. Chandrasekhar described it as a powerful blend of technical expertise and management acumen. He highlighted that IIM Visakhapatnam facilitates preferential internship opportunities for PGPMCI participants, strengthening experiential learning.

Programme chair, M Shameem Jawed, emphasised that PGPMCI integrates entrepreneurial thinking with insights from both academia and industry across ten domains, including marketing, organisationalbehaviour and human resource management, and strategy.

Prof Krishnan Baskar expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, pointing out the growing interest among students in pursuing management education.

He also highlighted that opportunities such as startup grants would provide graduates with a distinct competitive edge in the job market.

Admissions for the PGPMCI programme are now open until September 30.