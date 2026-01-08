MPDO inspects mid-day meal at KGBVS

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): Devanakonda MPDO Jyothi inspected the quality of mid-day meal at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Devanakonda mandal on Wednesday. The inspection was carried out jointly with EORD Mohammad Rafi to ensure nutritious and hygienic food is being served to students under the government-sponsored scheme.

During the visit, the officials interacted directly with students and sought their feedback regarding the taste and quality of the food being provided.

The students expressed satisfaction with the meals, stating that food was prepared well and served on time.

The officials closely examined cooking process, storage practices, and overall arrangements related to the mid-day meal programme.

In addition to food quality, MPDO Jyothi also reviewed cleanliness of school surroundings, availability of safe drinking water, and hygiene standards maintained in kitchen area. She instructed the staff concerned to strictly follow cleanliness norms and ensure that students are always provided with safe and healthy food.