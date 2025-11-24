IIT Tirupati, CEMS Vizag sign MoU to boost Industry 4.0 skills

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati (IITT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), Visakhapatnam, marking a major step toward strengthening industry–academia collaboration in Advanced Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The partnership brings together the expertise of IITT’s Centre of Excellence (CoE)—supported through an in-kind grant from Siemens Ltd with Siemens as technology partner and Wipro Enterprises Pvt Ltd as execution partner and the strong industrial training capabilities of CEMS. Under the MoU, both institutions will jointly design and deliver training programmes in Digital Manufacturing, Simulation and Test Solutions, Electric and Autonomous Vehicles, Industrial IoT, Factory Automation, and Microgrid technologies.

The collaboration aligns with national efforts such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, bolstering the country’s transition toward Industry 4.0. The CoE, virtually inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in February 2024, has steadily expanded its training capacity through a Wipro-led ‘train-the-trainer’ initiative, followed by programmes conducted by IITT faculty in Smart Manufacturing and EV technologies.

Speaking at the ceremony, IITT Director Prof K N Satyanarayana and Dean of Competency Development & Outreach (CDO) Prof Arun Tangirala underscored the importance of developing strong professional competencies to meet national priorities. They explained the CDO office’s commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry needs, noting that the MoU represents a shared vision to equip learners with future-ready skills.

The MoU was exchanged between COO of CEMS Gopi Krishna Sivvam, and Prof Satyanarayana. The event was attended by Dr Saikrishna, Associate Professor, IITT, Sabyasachi Majumder, General Manager, CEMS, and other faculty members.