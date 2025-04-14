IIT Tirupati hosts spirited 5K Fitness Fusion Run

Tirupati: The campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati came alive with energy and enthusiasm on Sunday morning as 250 participants from across the region converged for 5K Fitness Fusion Run. The event, aimed at promoting health, fitness, and sportsmanship among the youth, saw participation from students and athletes representing Tirupati and neighbouring areas, including IISER Tirupati, Naidupet, Nellore, Kadapa, and Chittoor.

Flagging off the event, Dean of Student Affairs Prof NN Murthy emphasised the importance of maintaining physical fitness in today’s fast-paced world. His motivational address set the tone for the high-spirited run that followed, which featured a diverse group of participants from various colleges and universities.

The event showcased a vibrant mix of competitive energy and camaraderie, with runners pushing their limits through the scenic IIT campus. Top performers in both men’s and women’s categories were honoured with merit certificates and cash prizes — Rs 5,000 for first place, Rs 4,000 for second, and descending amounts for the subsequent ranks up to fifth place. Runners, who finished between sixth and 25th place, received medals and certificates, while all participants were presented with T-shirts and participation certificates as tokens of appreciation.

The run was jointly coordinated by faculty advisor Dr Uday Kumar Sukumar, Sports Officer Dr Iyyapan, and Physical training instructor Sreedhar, who ensured the smooth execution of the event. Their efforts were supported by sponsors Amara Hospital, Sports Bonanza, and Sports Factory.