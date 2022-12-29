IMA-AP bags 11 national awards

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) secured 11 awards to its member-doctors under various categories, according to a communiqué from Dr Seva Kumar.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that the member-doctors of IMA-AP got the awards for providing services in the interest of public health and received the awards from IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh during the two-day national conference of IMA in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh from December 26 to 27.

Dr AKN Sinha Award was presented to Dr C Srinivasa Raju of Eluru for extending health services to the people and doctor community.

Dr D Srihari Rao of Tirupati for his services in medical education services and Dr SC Chakra Rao of Kakinada for his services in organising an awareness campaign regarding CPR and first aid secured Dr AKN Sinha awards.

Likewise, Dr Garlapati Nandakishore of Guntur and Dr M Subhash Chadnra Bose of Vijayawada bagged best state secretary awards for extending services during the Covid pandemic period. Dr PNS Haritha of Ramesh Hospitals at Guntur for organising state-level cardiology conference, Dr T Seva Kumar for publishing the service directory of doctors, IMA-Anantapuram branch president Dr G Hemalata, Dr Rayapu Ramesh of Tirupati, Dr Rohini of Gudur, Dr P Anil Kumar of Nandyala received the awards. The senior doctor-members of the state branch of Indian Medical Association expressed pleasure for receiving so many awards for their colleagues.