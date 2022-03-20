IMD forecasts low pressure in Bay of Bengal, rains likely in Andhra Pradesh next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD Alert) has announced a Low pressure alert in the Bay of Bengal. It warned that it would turn into a severe depression and then have a chance of becoming a hurricane on Monday.



The officials said that it is expected to move almost north-northeast and reach the Bangladesh-northern Myanmar coast on March 22, 2022. It is explained that south-easterly winds are blowing in some parts of AP as a result.

The weather is likely to be dry in the northern coastal Andhra and Yanam areas for the next 3 days and there is a chance of light rain in some places along with thundershowers on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the weather is likely to be dry in southern coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Light rain is likely in one or two places and a chance of thundershowers on Sunday and Monday respectively.

On the other hand, the rains lashed Malakpet, Saidabad, Madannapet, Santosh Nagar, Champapet, Uppal, Medipally, Ramanthapur, Zoo Park, Falaknuma, Bahandurpura and some other parts of the city. It also rained in Dundigail, Suraram, Dulapally, Bahadur Palli and Palu areas in the suburbs. This brought some relief to the city dwellers from the sun.