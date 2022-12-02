IMD predicts minimum temperatures and scattered rains for next two months in AP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released forecasted for the impact of winter in the country from December to February. It is predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures will be below normal in many parts of southern states including Andhra Pradesh this winter. As a result, it is said that the cold will be a bit more during these three months in the state. In the next two months (December and January), there is a possibility of very cold winds.



The IMD predicts that the maximum day temperatures will be lower than normal and hence the day will also feel cold. Meteorologists said that usually during the southwest monsoon season, when the rains are abundant, the following winter will be colder. Rallapalli Muralikrishna, a retired officer of the Meteorological Department, said that this is also the reason for the extreme cold this year. "In this season, compared to Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra, it will be colder in North Andhra and Agency areas," he said. On the other hand, the northeast monsoon season which started in October will end in December. The IMD has predicted that the state will receive normal rains this month.

A low pressure area will form in the South Andaman Sea adjacent to the Southeast Bay of Bengal on the fifth of this month. After that, it will move towards west-north-west and will strengthen as a cyclone in 48 hours. IMD has revealed that it will reach the shores of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on the 8th. Its impact is likely to be high over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and moderate over South Coastal Andhra.

Weather experts are predicting rains in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from the 6th of this month due to the effect of wind. At present, winds are blowing over the state from the east and south-east direction. As a result, light to moderate rains are likely to occur at one or two places in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next two days, the IMD said. It is said that North Coastal Andhra will have a dry climate.