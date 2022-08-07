Implement new guidelines scrupulously: EC officials

Tirupati: Deputy Election Commissioner in Election Commission of India Nitesh Kumar Vyas said that several key changes have been made in the enrolment of new voters and other corrections. He held a review meeting with Chittoor and Tirupati district election officers and district collectors M Hari Narayanan and K Venkata Ramana Reddy and other officials on special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Tirupati on Saturday. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena was also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Vyas said that the new guidelines in voter enrolment have come into force from August 1 in the state and the officials have to give top priority to implement them. Elaborating the changes, he recalled that henceforth Form-6 is meant only for the enrolment of new voters. To remove voters' names from the rolls Form-7 has to be used for which the death certificate has to be enclosed.

For transfer of name from one booth to another in the same constituency or to other constituencies, for issuance of new voter identity card and for identification of disability to voters now Form-8 has to be used. He made it clear that as per the SSR schedule, pre-revision and revision processes are to be completed and the final list of voters has to be published on January 5, 2023.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena made a powerpoint presentation stating the details of the pre-revision process in the state which began from August 4 in the 26 districts. It will be completed by November 7 and revision activity will be over by January 3, 2023.

Chittoor and Tirupati district collectors and district election officers M Hari Narayanan and K Venkata Ramana Reddy have presented the details of various constituencies in the districts through powerpoint presentation and explained the process of pre-revision.

ECIL CEO Sanjay Chaubey, Election Commission of India principal secretary Avinash Kumar, returning officers in both the districts China Ramudu, Murali, D Subrahmanyam, Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Srinivasulu, Lakshmi, Renuka, Bhavani, Prabhakar Reddy, V Murali Krishna, K M Rosemand, Sambasiva Reddy, V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Parveen have attended the meeting.