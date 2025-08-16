Importance of education stressed

Vijayawada: StateLegislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju stressed the need for universal education to bridge economic inequalities in society.

Participating as the chief guest in the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the State Assembly building on Friday, he first paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and unfurled the tricolour. Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion, Moshen Raju observed that even after 79 years of independence, economic disparities persist because not everyone has access to quality education and medical care.

He said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these services reach every citizen. “Only through education can people become aware of their rights and work towards achieving them, paving the way for economic progress,” he noted.

Emphasising India’s unity in diversity, the Chairman said all citizens are equal and should be given equal opportunities, irrespective of caste, religion, or region. He urged governments to take concrete steps to implement welfare schemes effectively and prioritise educational and healthcare services, especially for the poor and weaker sections.

Assembly secretary general Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, deputy secretaries, officers, and staff also took part in the programme.