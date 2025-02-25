Impose tax on vacant sites, civic chief orders officials

Live
Tirupati : Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the engineering officials to identify vacant sites ward wise and impose tax on the open sites.
Along with engineering officials, she inspected 43 and 44 wards here on Monday. Stating that they are receiving complaints over vacant plots being used for dumping waste and causing inconvenience to neighbours, she instructed the engineering officials to identify such sites for collection of tax and also keep them clean.
The Commissioner ordered the health department officials to remove garbage and waste materials accumulated in vacant sites. She also wanted them to focus on free flow of drain waters as many residents complained over blocking of drains due to dumping of waste in the drains at many places.
Commissioner Mourya told the officials to create awareness among the public against dumping household waste in drains. She also directed them to take up repairs of the drains damaged and sought the engineering officials to prepare a plan for filling up potholes on roads.
Mourya urged the health officials to improve the door-to-door collection of waste by ensuring 100% waste segregation into dry and wet.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Ramana, Surveyor Koteswar Rao, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah and others were present.