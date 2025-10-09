Live
- Canara HSBC Life IPO 2025: Big Sale Opens October 10
- CM Stalin inaugurates TN's longest flyover 'Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor'
- PURE EV Drives into Kurnool, Powers Up EV Revolution
- India, UK natural partners; strong ties pillar for global stability, economic progress, says PM Modi
- Rubicon Research IPO Open | Subscription Ends October 13, 2025
- Nominations Open for ZPTC and MPTC Elections in Telangana
- Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Feature Titanium-Aluminium Frame, Launch Expected in 2026
- Grok Imagine 0.9 Launched by Elon Musk | Faster AI Video Generation
- UPI Crosses 500 million Users, Sets Global Benchmark for Digital Payments: BCG–NPCI Report
- Burger King Brings Bold Taste to Karimnagar with First-Ever Restaurant in the City
Improve investigation standards & expedite justice: SP
Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh chaired the monthly crime review meeting with police officers at the district conference hall on Wednesday. The...
Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh chaired the monthly crime review meeting with police officers at the district conference hall on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the status of grave and non-grave cases, murder, POCSO and rape cases, dacoity, robbery, property thefts, vehicle thefts, cheating, missing persons, road accidents, NDPS cases, and pending NBWs.
SP Jagadeesh issued key instructions to improve investigation standards and expedite justice. He directed officers to reduce pending cases, complete investigations promptly, and file charge sheets without delay to ensure timely trials.
Special emphasis was placed on fast-tracking investigations into POCSO, rape, and murder cases using scientific methods. He also instructed immediate action in cases involving missing women and children and mandated proper recording of all details in the CCTNS system. The SP called for intensified night patrolling, dynamic beat policing, and vigilance in areas prone to property crimes, with a focus on quick arrests and higher recovery rates. He stressed early completion of SC/ST case investigations, analysis of road accident data through IRAD, and preventive measures in accident-prone zones.