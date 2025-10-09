Improve investigation standards & expedite justice: SP

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh chaired the monthly crime review meeting with police officers at the district conference hall on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the status of grave and non-grave cases, murder, POCSO and rape cases, dacoity, robbery, property thefts, vehicle thefts, cheating, missing persons, road accidents, NDPS cases, and pending NBWs.

SP Jagadeesh issued key instructions to improve investigation standards and expedite justice. He directed officers to reduce pending cases, complete investigations promptly, and file charge sheets without delay to ensure timely trials.

Special emphasis was placed on fast-tracking investigations into POCSO, rape, and murder cases using scientific methods. He also instructed immediate action in cases involving missing women and children and mandated proper recording of all details in the CCTNS system. The SP called for intensified night patrolling, dynamic beat policing, and vigilance in areas prone to property crimes, with a focus on quick arrests and higher recovery rates. He stressed early completion of SC/ST case investigations, analysis of road accident data through IRAD, and preventive measures in accident-prone zones.