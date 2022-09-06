Improve services through ward secretariats, officials told

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy directed the MPDOs to take steps to improve services being rendered through village and ward secretariats.

He along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari conducted a videoconference with the Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs from his camp office in Guntur on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector instructed the MPDOs to inspect at least three ward secretariats in a week and examine services being rendered through the ward secretariat. The officials were directed take steps to display welfare schemes posters and social audit details and added that the secretariat staff should receive petitions every day and solve the petitions immediately. He stressed on the need to render more services through the secretariats and to take steps to speed up construction of houses under the houses for all scheme.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari directed the officials to take up land survey and land records purification process properly.

District Revenue Officer K Chandrasekhar Rao, Special Deputy Collector Lalitha, Deputy Collector Bhaskar Naidu, Sai Sree were among those, who attended the video conference.