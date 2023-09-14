Live
In a Sudden development Lokesh air dashes to Delhi, Likely to meet Amit Shah
The TDP and Jana Sena parties seem to have jumped into action immediately after Pawan Kalyan announced his decision to have poll alliance with TDP.
Rajamahendravaram:
Pawan had discussion with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in jail and later with N Lokesh and N Balakrishna at the camp office of TDP and consoled Bhuvaneswari. Pawan had said that they would represent to the Governor, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister regarding the “illegal” arrest of Naidu.
By evening, Lokesh and TDP MPs left for New Delhi by a special flight. Party sources and sources in Delhi said that they are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a representation to him on the arrest of Naidu and will explain the present political situation and developments to him.
TDP sources also say that the party MPs would raise the issue of “illegal” arrest of Naidu in Parliament during the brief session which would begin on September 18.