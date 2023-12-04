Incessant rains lash Tirupati, Tirumala

Tirupati / Tirumala: Due to Michaung cyclone, Tirupati and Tirumala experiencing heavy rains since Saturday. Torrential rains saw many waterfalls coming to lice including Kapilatheertham and Malwani Gundam waterfalls, which are in full flow. People from the city flocked to Kapilatheertham to see the cascading waterfalls.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha along with senior officials inspected several low-lying areas and geared up the field staff, who are working round-the-clock to clear water logging. She also visited Koramenugnta, Parvatipuram, Lakshmipuram and SPDCL areas and directed the officials to deploy more men and vehicles, if required, to clear dumps and avoid blocking of drains in the city. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy inspected Pragathi Nagar, Gollavanigunta, Auto Nagar, Lakshmipuram circle and RR Nagar and directed the municipal officials to visit rain-affected areas and to take immediate action. Meanwhile, TTD officials alerted the motorists to be cautious while driving on ghat road. Thick fog had enveloped entire Tirumala hills resulting in poor visibility on ghat roads and also on Tirumala hills. Engineering and vigilance officials have been closely monitoring vehicular movement on ghat roads, particularly at vulnerable areas prone for landslides.