Incessant rains wreak havoc in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool: Incessant rains from Wednesday evening till the Thursday afternoon wreaked havoc in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal divisions. The heavy rains inundated several low-lying colonies in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal divisions. With heavy rains lashing the district, all streams, lakes, rivers and rivulets were flowing above the danger mark.

The district administration has alerted the officials of all departments including, fire, disaster management and rescue and directed to set up relief and rehabilitation camps in all the three divisions. The rescue teams also shifted people staying in low-lying areas to relief camps. The police department deployed additional police personnel near the rivers, lakes and streams and asked the people not to cross the overflowing water bodies.

District Collector G Veera Pandian along with Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai inspected Mahanandi where a stream on Mahanandi-Gajulapalli is overflowing. He directed the officials to shift people in the flood affected areas to safer places. Mahanadi-Gajulapalli road connects Vijayawada from Nandyal apart from Kurnool and Atmakur.

The officials informed the collector that three bridges, one at Mahanadi, the other two at Ralla Vadu and Bukkapuram, need to be constructed in the mandal.

If the bridges are constructed at these three places, then the district could overcome the floods occurred due to frequent rains, said the officials.

At many places in Adoni and Kurnool, the floodwaters entered residential areas in low-lying areas. Fortunately, no human loss is reported across the district. Even, no crop damages were reported as the kharif season has just begun. Meanwhile the farmers expressed happiness over the district receiving good amount of rainfall.

However, the incessant rains paralysed normal life in the three divisions. In Nandyal, the roads were seen flowing with knee-deep floodwaters. The vehicle riders and motorists faced tough time with incessant rains to attend to their offices.