Income Tax Day celebrated at Viswam High School

Tirupati: As part of the nationwide observance of Income Tax Day, the Income Tax Department conducted a special outreach programme at Viswam High School, Jeevakona on Thursday.
Dr K M Lakshman Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Circle-1, Tirupati, along with his team, led the awareness campaign.
The event began with a warm welcome from School Director N Viswa Chandan Reddy, followed by sapling plantation to promote environmental responsibility.
Students were engaged through a PowerPoint presentation, video session and quiz competition on the importance of income tax in nation-building.
Winners were felicitated with certificates. The Department also donated play kits and educational comic books to the school library.
The event witnessed participation from over 100 students and was met with enthusiastic response.