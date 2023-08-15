  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia

Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
x
Highlights

The Indian tricolour was hoisted onboard the Indian Naval Warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata at Sydney, Australia to commemorate the 77th Independence Day.

Visakhapatnam: The Indian tricolour was hoisted onboard the Indian Naval Warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata at Sydney, Australia to commemorate the 77th Independence Day.

The ships are in Australia to participate in the 'Exercise Malabar 2023' that will continue till August 21.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X