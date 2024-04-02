India became developed nation under Modi: Sujana Chowdary

Vijayawada: BJP candidate for the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency Yalamanchil Satyanaryana Chowdary, known as Sujana Chowdary, said here on Monday that India had become a developed nation during the 10-year rule of the NDA headed by Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters here, the BJP leader said that Narendra Modi has earned the confidence of people throughout the country. “The common people strongly believe that the country is in the safe hands of Narendra Modi,” he said. During the last 10 years, the purchasing power of the poor had enormously increased and more than 20 crore people were brought up from the below the poverty line. About 10 crore women were given cooking gas connections through Ujwala scheme.

Under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, four crore houses were constructed and two more crore houses were under construction, the BJP candidate said. Jana Aushadhi scheme is a boon to poor people since they get medicine at cheaper rates. About 78 lakh small traders were extended loan facility of Rs 10,000 crore. Likewise, Mudra loans worth Rs 46,000 crore were distributed. Zero balance accounts were opened by 28 crore persons.

The MLA candidate said that Muslim women were provided financial help, security through the abolition of Triple Talaq, 33 percent reservations for women in the legislative bodies.

Referring to the foreign direct investments, he said that 596 billion dollars foreign nationals invested in the country.

Likewise, 15 crore persons secured employment opportunities in the small and medium industries. The allocation for agriculture had been increased by 300 percent.

He said that per capital income had gone up to Rs 1.97 lakh from Rs 79,000.

He said that BJP government aimed at extending the fruits of welfare to the last citizen in the country.

Sujana Chowdary was confident that the people of Andhra Pradesh would favour the NDA and the next five years there would be wonderful development of the state. He said that he was also resident of Vijayawada and he was 20 minutes away from his home to the West constituency.

BJP district president Adduri Sriram, BJP leaders K Ganesh, Madala Ramesh and others participated.