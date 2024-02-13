India created huge opportunities for youth: Union minister

Visakhapatnam: India created unprecedented opportunities for the youth of India in start-ups, private sectors and self-employment in the past 10 years, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for skill development, entrepreneurship and electronics, information technology.

Presenting appointment letters to 197 candidates who were selected for government jobs in different sectors at the 12th Rozgar Mela organised at the port’s Sagarmala Auditorium here on Monday, the Union minister emphasised that India is progressing in all fields and is competing with neighbouring countries as a self-reliant and developed nation.

The mela took place in 46 locations across the country. During the virtual Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over more than 1 lakh appointment letters. Additionally, Rajeev Chandrasekhar presented appointment letters to 197 candidates who were selected for various government jobs.

Later, speaking to the media, the Union minister observed that there were very limited opportunities for the youth of India before 2014. “Today, youth are also given wide opportunities in the public service so that the young Indians could serve the people and develop the nation,” he said.

The Rozgar Mela facilitates recruitment in various ministries/departments, including the ministry of higher education, ministry of home affairs, ministry of health & family welfare, and ministry of finance. It also provides opportunities for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Vizag Idol

Later, the Union minister launched a poster of ‘Vizag Idol’, an initiative taken by BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Rao said the initiative aims to bring out the skills among the youth in Visakhapatnam.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP said, various programmes are being conducted to hone the skills of the youth across the country and Vizag Idol is one among them.

Further, the MP mentioned that there would be competitions in various categories like singing, dancing and other creative forms like music, mimicry, magic, arts and box cricket.

Those between 8-17 years of age and 18-25 age group can participate in these competitions, GVL informed.