India gives top priority to gender equality, peace, justice: Prof Kori

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh hosted the G20 event at Govt Arts College here on Thursday.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh, in association with Research and Information Systems for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Govt Arts College (A) organised a special lecture as part of G-20 University Connect Lecture Series Programme on June 28 at Govt Arts College.

On the occasion, Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice Chancellor Prof S A Kori, who participated as chief guest, said that India as the leader of G-20, gives importance to sustainable goals such as gender equality, peace, justice and holistic education system.

Prof A Subramanyam Raju, Dean, International Relations, Pondicherry University, delivered keynote address on ‘India’s role in G-20’. He highlighted the proactive role being played by India as a catalyst of change and global transformation of a world which is facing crises like geopolitical tensions, border conflicts, global terrorism and climate change. He pointed out that major focus areas are biodiversity, digital transformation and inclusive growth.

Bisathi Bharath, UN-District Youth Officer, spoke on ‘The dynamics of G-20.’ India, he pointed out, has succeeded in converting a crisis into an opportunity. India has pioneered in organic farming, renewable resources and digital payments.

Dr ACR Diwakar Reddy, Principal, Govt Arts College (A), delivered the presidential address and observed that G-20 countries, under the leadership of India, decide how to sustain developmental activities in the domains of health and environment.

At the end, Prof Subramanyam Raju and Bisathi Bharath interacted with students who raised relevant and interesting issues. Prizes were given away to the winners of Quiz, Elocution and G-20 Mock Summit which were jointly organised by Central University of Andhra Pradesh and Govt Arts College (A). Pranathi acted as anchor and P C Lakshmi Kanth, faculty member, Govt Arts College (A), proposed vote of thanks.