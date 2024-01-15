‘India making stries at global level’

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that India stands upfront in various sectors.

Participating as chief guest at ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ organised by GVL team at Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Union Minister said India has become the world leader in several sectors, including in yoga, space, AYUSH and cultural domains. “Several other countries draw inspiration from Indian tradition and culture.

After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi brought yoga, space technology and AYUSH on a global map,” the Union Minister said.

Speaking about Ram Mandir temple at Ayodhya, the Union Minister said the dream of the Hindus was getting fulfilled after 500 long years and that the credit goes to Narendra Modi. “Lord Ram is an inspiration for people to cultivate human values and lead a principled life,” the Union Minister.

Highlighting the festivities, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao stated that ‘Bhogi pallu’ tradition is followed by Telugu people and several such traditions are only celebrated by Andhra people. As part of the four-day long festival celebrations, the Union Minister witnessed a number of programmes that reflected Telugu culture.

Later, the Union Minister greeted the gathering in Telugu and also sang bhajans.