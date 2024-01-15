Live
- Bandi flays BRS for conspiring to collapse state govt
- Karimnagar: Festive fervour marks grand celebrations
- Sugunendra Thirtha to ascend paryaya peetam on 18
- KTR extends aid to slain party worker’s family
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fuelling innovation in higher education
- TalentSprint announces 6th cohort of its Women Engineers Programme
- Microsoft testing way to automatically launch its Copilot AI in Windows 11
- Saree trends for festive season
- Makar Sankranti 2024: 10 Traditional Foods to Delight Your Taste Buds
- OpenAI Plans to Integrate Speech, Images, and Videos into GPT: Sam Altman
Just In
‘India making stries at global level’
Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that India stands upfront in various sectors.Participating as chief...
Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that India stands upfront in various sectors.
Participating as chief guest at ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ organised by GVL team at Andhra University Engineering Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Union Minister said India has become the world leader in several sectors, including in yoga, space, AYUSH and cultural domains. “Several other countries draw inspiration from Indian tradition and culture.
After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi brought yoga, space technology and AYUSH on a global map,” the Union Minister said.
Speaking about Ram Mandir temple at Ayodhya, the Union Minister said the dream of the Hindus was getting fulfilled after 500 long years and that the credit goes to Narendra Modi. “Lord Ram is an inspiration for people to cultivate human values and lead a principled life,” the Union Minister.
Highlighting the festivities, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao stated that ‘Bhogi pallu’ tradition is followed by Telugu people and several such traditions are only celebrated by Andhra people. As part of the four-day long festival celebrations, the Union Minister witnessed a number of programmes that reflected Telugu culture.
Later, the Union Minister greeted the gathering in Telugu and also sang bhajans.