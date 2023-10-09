India stands top in digital payments: Union Minister

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has said India is ahead of other countries in digital payments, which was introduced by the BJP-led NDA government.

Speaking to the media at the party State office here on Sunday, Meenakshi Lekhi said crores of people were deriving benefit with the digital payments and it helps the common people in making payments simpler in the day-to-day life.

She said the government is able to directly transfer money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries without mediators and others. She pointed out that India is ahead of even China in digital payments.

Referring to the Direct Benefit Scheme, she said the Central government has so far transferred Rs 39 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various schemes.

Referring to bank accounts, Meenakshi Lekhi said bank accounts of the people increased to 52 crore in 2023 compared to only 12 crore accounts in 2014. She said India achieved massive growth in the last nine-and-a-half years in the BJP rule under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said the Central government encourages blue economy in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. She said everyone in India irrespective of their party affiliations hailed the success of the G20 Summit hosted by India.

Later, the Minister addressed the BJP social media volunteers at a private function hall and urged the latter to take up massive campaign on the development achieved under the BJP rule in the country. She said the scope of social media is unlimited and asked the volunteers to make use of the social media platforms.

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao explained how facebook friends can be increased and how to maintain the account.

BJP social media convenor Keshavkanth welcomed the guests. BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretaries S Dayakar Reddy, B Sivannarayana and others spoke on the occasion.