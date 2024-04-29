Indian Ambassador to Japan commends Sri City's investment potential

Live
Sri City: Sibi George, India's Ambassador to Japan, made a brief visit to Sri City on Sunday. R Shivashankar, Sri City senior Vice-President (Marketing) presented a detailed overview of the unique features and rapid progress of the business city to the visiting dignitary. He said that presently, Sri City accommodates 220 companies representing 30 nations, with Japanese enterprises comprising a substantial portion, making it the second-largest Japanese Industrial Township (JIT) in India.
Impressed by Sri City's top-notch industrial infrastructure and social infrastructure, Sibi George affirmed its status as a premier business destination in the country. He emphasised the positive impact of the JIT's development, leading to the growth of amenities tailored to Japanese expats.
Noting that several of the existing industrial units have gone for plant expansion, he appreciated the ecosystem established for different manufacturing sectors. He recommended that marketing teams from Sri City make regular visits to Japan to highlight its distinct offerings, particularly focusing on the JIT.