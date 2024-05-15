Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Care Hospitals, SunRisers Hyd launch Sports Medicine unit
Highlights
Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, India’s leading multi-specialty hospital chain, achieved a significant milestone as it inaugurated its cutting-edge Sports...
Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, India’s leading multi-specialty hospital chain, achieved a significant milestone as it inaugurated its cutting-edge Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre at its Banjara Hills unit here.
The facility, which heralds a new era in specialised healthcare for athletes and active individuals, was inaugurated by SunRisers Hyderabad cricketers - Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahamad, in the presence of Varun Khanna - Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited, Jasdeep Singh - Group CEO, Care Hospitals, and other key clinical experts and dignitaries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS