Care Hospitals, SunRisers Hyd launch Sports Medicine unit

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, India’s leading multi-specialty hospital chain, achieved a significant milestone as it inaugurated its cutting-edge Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre at its Banjara Hills unit here.

The facility, which heralds a new era in specialised healthcare for athletes and active individuals, was inaugurated by SunRisers Hyderabad cricketers - Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahamad, in the presence of Varun Khanna - Group Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited, Jasdeep Singh - Group CEO, Care Hospitals, and other key clinical experts and dignitaries.