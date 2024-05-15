Guntur: Police organise flag march

Guntur: Section 144 of IPC was implemented in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district following the poll related violence on May 13. Following orders of Palnadu district SP Bindu Madhav, the police forces conducted a flag march.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Varma warned that if anyone violates the Section-144 of IPC, he will register cases and take action against them.

He urged people not to gather on the roads.