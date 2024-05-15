Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Guntur: Police organise flag march
Section 144 of IPC was implemented in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district following the poll related violence on May 13
Guntur: Section 144 of IPC was implemented in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district following the poll related violence on May 13. Following orders of Palnadu district SP Bindu Madhav, the police forces conducted a flag march.
Speaking on the occasion, DSP Varma warned that if anyone violates the Section-144 of IPC, he will register cases and take action against them.
He urged people not to gather on the roads.
