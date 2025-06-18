Indian Culinary Institute hosts ‘Sattvic Food’ workshop

Tirupati: The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Tirupati, hosted a special workshop on ‘Sattvic Food’ on Tuesday, drawing culinary professionals and the public alike into an exploration of ancient Indian dietary wisdom.

The event featured live demonstrations by renowned chefs Rajasekhar Kanchi and Lakshmi Chandana, who showcased traditional Sattvic cooking techniques and dishes aligned with the principles of purity, simplicity, and wellness.

The inaugural function witnessed the presence of executive chefs from prominent establishments, including Taj Tirupati, Ekante Bliss Taj, ITC Grand Ridge, and Hotel Marasa Sarovar. Cooks from major hotels in Tirupati, as well as representatives from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), also participated in the culinary experience.

In an inclusive gesture, ICI invited members of the local community to attend the workshop and partake in the experience. Following the demonstration, all participants were served a traditional Sattvic meal on banana leaves, in keeping with the spirit of the event.

Dr M Thirulogachander from the Indian Culinary Institute extended his gratitude to all attendees and collaborators, acknowledging the collective effort in promoting healthy and mindful eating through the Sattvic tradition.