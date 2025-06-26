Indian expertise impresses Russians: Dr Narendra Reddy

Vijayawada: Senior joint replacement surgeon of Sai Bhaskar Multi speciality hospital Dr Busireddy Narendra Reddy said Russians were impressed with the robotic knee replacement surgeries being performed in India using artificial intelligence.

Dr Naendra Reddy participated in the Euro Asian Orthopaedic Forum exhibition held in Moscow recently.

Speaking to media, Dr Narendra Reddy said as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing usage of robotic technology in knee and joint replacement surgeries, he increased robotic knee surgeries.

He said sharing the technology with Russians during Orthopaedic exhibitions gives immense pleasure and Russians evinced interest to know more about robotic surgeries. He said despite the war situation, over 500 orthopaedic surgeons attended the conference.