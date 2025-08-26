Indian Overseas Bank opens new branch in Palasa

Palasa (Srikakulam district): Ravi Kumar Gupta, Senior Regional Manager (SRM) of Indian Overseas Bank Visakhapatnam region (IOB) inaugurated new branch here on Monday. Malla Srinivasa Rao, Malla Rameswara Rao, Doki Rama Rao, Kottakota Ananta Rao, and Patnana Vykunta Rao and others accompanied the SRM.

Speaking at the event, Gupta announced that the Palasa branch is the 74th IOB branch in the Visakhapatnam region. He highlighted the branch’s role in supporting the local economy, particularly the prominent cashew and rice industries in the Kasibugga and Palasa areas, as well as other business activities.

The new branch will provide a comprehensive range of banking services designed to cater to various customer needs.

The inauguration was attended by officials, including D. Srinivasa Rao, Chief Manager of the Regional Office; Kella Trinadha Rao, Branch Manager of Palasa; and D. Uma Maheswara Rao, Assistant General Secretary of AIOBEU. Staff members, customers, and retired IOB employees were also present to mark the occasion.