IndiGo airlines to start services from Kadapa to to five cities from March end

The IndiGo Airlines is all set to operate its services from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh to five cities. These services will start from March 27 to Chennai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and from March 29 to Visakhapatnam and Bangalore respectively. With the latest update, Kadapa stands as 73rd city to be served by Indigo Airlines.0



The aviation industry around the world suffered severely with a loss due to coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the fuel prices have increased while recovering from the coronavirus.



However, there is hope that the aviation sector would recover back with the resumption of air services in tier three cities like Kadapa.