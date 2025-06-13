Live
Indo Gulf Management Association inks pact with IIAM
The agreement aims to promote joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programmes
Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards enhancing academic collaboration and industry-academia synergy, Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School and the Indo Gulf Management Association (IGMA) signed an agreement in the city.
The collaboration will provide IIAM students access to IGMA’s vast network of industry experts aiding them enrich their learning experience and employability skills.
The agreement aims to promote joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programmes, industry-driven workshops and professional development opportunities for management students. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Mohan Lal Agarwal, president of IGMA.
During his visit, Mohan Lal Agarwal interacted with the faculty members, discussed strategies for bridging the gap between management education and corporate requirements. Engaging students, he delivered a talk as part of the seminar that focused on ‘marketing of services in the digital era: career prospects.’
V Krishna Mohan, director general of IIAM said the MoU marks a milestone in the institution’s commitment to providing world-class management education. IGMA’s expertise will benefit the students and faculty, fostering innovation and industry readiness, he stated. SP Ravindra, dean and director of the institution stressed on the importance of service marketing and its potential in creating highly successful jobs in the future.