Industrial growth accelerated in Renigunta region: Anagani

Tirupati: Tirupati district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad stated that the pace of industrial development in the region has accelerated significantly under the coalition government.

He assured that many more industries would be brought to the Renigunta area in the coming days, with the goal of creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

Along with Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, the Minister participated in the ‚First Step towards Good Governance‘ programme held in Renigunta on Tuesday. As part of this initiative, the Minister and MLA went door-to-door, interacting with residents to understand how government welfare schemes are reaching the people.

Speaking to the media, Minister Satya Prasad criticised the previous administration, claiming that their mis-governance pushed the State back by 30 years. „But within just one year, the coalition government has put the State back on track,“ he asserted. „We have attracted investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore within this year alone and are preparing to provide job opportunities to around nine lakh people.“

Highlighting public sentiment, he said, „When we approach people with our one-year governance report, we are being welcomed warmly. But when the opposition approaches people with false propaganda, they are being chased away.“

On the liquor scam case, the Minister remarked, „The law is taking its own course. Our government is not indulging in any political vendetta like the previous one did.“ He also raised questions about the functioning of liquor shops during Jagan Reddy’s rule, asking, „Why were there no digital payments in liquor shops back then? Where did all the cash collected go? Is it not true that the funds were diverted through shell companies?“

Minister Satya Prasad emphasised that their government was not only fulfilling promises made in the manifesto but was also implementing additional welfare measures. He announced that from August 15, the government will roll out the free bus travel scheme for women. He further promised that unemployment allowances for jobless youth will be distributed soon.