Industries Minister offers prayers at Tirumala

Industries Minister T G Bharath at Tirumala on Tuesday

Industries Minister T G Bharath offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Tirumala: Industries Minister T G Bharath offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said industries started coming to AP again after Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy and Celkon CMD Guruswamy Naidu also had darshan of the Lord.

